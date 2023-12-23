De Bont revealed that he strategically hid lights on set, allowing Willis the freedom to move and explore the space organically

Director Jan de Bont spills secrets on Bruce Willis's impact on 'Die Hard'

Director Jan de Bont has recently taken a nostalgic trip down memory lane, as he reminisced about the making of the iconic action film, Die Hard. The movie continues to be celebrated for its unique approach to the action genre even after thirty-five years since its release,

According to People Magazine, Peter Billingsley, co-host of the podcast and known for his role in A Christmas Story, shared insights from his conversation with de Bont.

The director praised Bruce Willis, who played the lead role, for bringing a refreshing everyman quality to the film.

According to Billingsley, de Bont went to great lengths to capture comedic moments, deviating from the typical structure of action movies.

De Bont revealed that he strategically hid lights on set, allowing Willis the freedom to move and explore the space organically.

This unique approach created a more spontaneous and comedic atmosphere during filming.

Billingsley highlighted Willis's initial surprise and eventual embrace of the unconventional technique, breaking into laughter during some takes.

The podcast also unveiled interesting behind-the-scenes details, including the collaborative process of crafting memorable lines like the famous one in the elevator shaft.

Billingsley shared that the crew wrote several versions of the dialogue, with some takes causing laughter on set.

Billingsley highlighted Die Hard's lasting popularity, particularly during the Christmas season, underscoring the joy audiences find in revisiting the film.