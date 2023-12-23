 
menu
Saturday, December 23, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Director Jan de Bont spills secrets on Bruce Willis's impact on 'Die Hard'

De Bont revealed that he strategically hid lights on set, allowing Willis the freedom to move and explore the space organically

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, December 23, 2023

Director Jan de Bont spills secrets on Bruce Williss impact on Die Hard
Director Jan de Bont spills secrets on Bruce Willis's impact on 'Die Hard'

Director Jan de Bont has recently taken a nostalgic trip down memory lane, as he reminisced about the making of the iconic action film, Die Hard. The movie continues to be celebrated for its unique approach to the action genre even after thirty-five years since its release,

According to People Magazine, Peter Billingsley, co-host of the podcast and known for his role in A Christmas Story, shared insights from his conversation with de Bont. 

The director praised Bruce Willis, who played the lead role, for bringing a refreshing everyman quality to the film. 

According to Billingsley, de Bont went to great lengths to capture comedic moments, deviating from the typical structure of action movies.

De Bont revealed that he strategically hid lights on set, allowing Willis the freedom to move and explore the space organically. 

This unique approach created a more spontaneous and comedic atmosphere during filming. 

Billingsley highlighted Willis's initial surprise and eventual embrace of the unconventional technique, breaking into laughter during some takes.

The podcast also unveiled interesting behind-the-scenes details, including the collaborative process of crafting memorable lines like the famous one in the elevator shaft. 

Billingsley shared that the crew wrote several versions of the dialogue, with some takes causing laughter on set.

Billingsley highlighted Die Hard's lasting popularity, particularly during the Christmas season, underscoring the joy audiences find in revisiting the film.

Britney Spears extends olive branch to sister Jamie Lynn for reconciliation video
Britney Spears extends olive branch to sister Jamie Lynn for reconciliation
Brazilian fans fail to pass Beyoncé's challenge: Watch
Brazilian fans fail to pass Beyoncé's challenge: Watch
Minnie Driver pays touching tribute to Matthew Perry: 'He was a light'
Minnie Driver pays touching tribute to Matthew Perry: 'He was a light'
Ariana Grande's unique Christmas decor pays tribute to beau Ethan Slater
Ariana Grande's unique Christmas decor pays tribute to beau Ethan Slater
Diddy Returns to Instagram to wish daughters', mother 'happy birthday'
Diddy Returns to Instagram to wish daughters', mother 'happy birthday'
Sydney Sweeney spider bite incident takes twisted turn
Sydney Sweeney spider bite incident takes twisted turn
Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes set for overseas adventure to catch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes set for overseas adventure to catch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
How did Willie Nelson's years-long affair get caught by wife?
How did Willie Nelson's years-long affair get caught by wife?
Why Timothée Chalamet doubted one of his 'talents' in 'Wonka'?
Why Timothée Chalamet doubted one of his 'talents' in 'Wonka'?
Travis Kelce's friend shares interesting inside about Taylor Swift's romance
Travis Kelce's friend shares interesting inside about Taylor Swift's romance
‘Unpredictable' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans for UK Christmas are ‘ridiculous'
‘Unpredictable' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans for UK Christmas are ‘ridiculous'
King Charles' Christmas speech to address THESE 2023 events
King Charles' Christmas speech to address THESE 2023 events