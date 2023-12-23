 
menu
Saturday, December 23, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Lil Wayne wants to headline 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

Lil Wayne shares he wants to perform in the forthcoming Super Bowl in his hometown

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, December 23, 2023

Lil Wayne wants to headline 2025 Super Bowl halftime show
Lil Wayne wants to headline 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

Lil Wayne has many stars in his hit career except for the Super Bowl. Now, the Grammy winner wants to get the coveted gig, especially when it's coming to his hometown, New Orleans, in 2025.

In a chat with Bleacher Report, the Lollipop rapper expressed his wish to headline Super Bowl LIX.

"[I want it] just as bad as I wanted to see my name at the top of that list when I was whatever age it was that I would bust into that office and get that Billboard magazine."

The 41-year-old shared he wanted to accomplish the big feat in front of his native town. 

"I know for a fact that when I do the Louisiana Fest, that there's like, a trillion people. And being in front of my city and seeing that many people is amazing."

He continued, "So to know that a Super Bowl would be…what?!," adding, "Going to the Super Bowl before and watching the halftime show and wishing, when you see the artist, you're like, they could've sung the song that I was featured on. I'm featured on everybody's song. You could've brought me out!"

Queen Elizabeth despised Camilla for bringing monarchy to ‘brink of destruction'
Queen Elizabeth despised Camilla for bringing monarchy to ‘brink of destruction'
Travis Scott performs one song multiple times for fans
Travis Scott performs one song multiple times for fans
Britney Spears extends olive branch to sister Jamie Lynn for reconciliation video
Britney Spears extends olive branch to sister Jamie Lynn for reconciliation
Brazilian fans fail to pass Beyoncé's challenge: Watch
Brazilian fans fail to pass Beyoncé's challenge: Watch
Minnie Driver pays touching tribute to Matthew Perry: 'He was a light'
Minnie Driver pays touching tribute to Matthew Perry: 'He was a light'
Ariana Grande's unique Christmas decor pays tribute to beau Ethan Slater
Ariana Grande's unique Christmas decor pays tribute to beau Ethan Slater
Diddy Returns to Instagram to wish daughters', mother 'happy birthday'
Diddy Returns to Instagram to wish daughters', mother 'happy birthday'
Sydney Sweeney spider bite incident takes twisted turn
Sydney Sweeney spider bite incident takes twisted turn
Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes set for overseas adventure to catch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes set for overseas adventure to catch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
How did Willie Nelson's years-long affair get caught by wife?
How did Willie Nelson's years-long affair get caught by wife?
Director Jan de Bont spills secrets on Bruce Willis's impact on 'Die Hard'
Director Jan de Bont spills secrets on Bruce Willis's impact on 'Die Hard'
Why Timothée Chalamet doubted one of his 'talents' in 'Wonka'?
Why Timothée Chalamet doubted one of his 'talents' in 'Wonka'?