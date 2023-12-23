Lil Wayne wants to headline 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

Lil Wayne shares he wants to perform in the forthcoming Super Bowl in his hometown

Lil Wayne has many stars in his hit career except for the Super Bowl. Now, the Grammy winner wants to get the coveted gig, especially when it's coming to his hometown, New Orleans, in 2025.



In a chat with Bleacher Report, the Lollipop rapper expressed his wish to headline Super Bowl LIX.

"[I want it] just as bad as I wanted to see my name at the top of that list when I was whatever age it was that I would bust into that office and get that Billboard magazine."

The 41-year-old shared he wanted to accomplish the big feat in front of his native town.

"I know for a fact that when I do the Louisiana Fest, that there's like, a trillion people. And being in front of my city and seeing that many people is amazing."

He continued, "So to know that a Super Bowl would be…what?!," adding, "Going to the Super Bowl before and watching the halftime show and wishing, when you see the artist, you're like, they could've sung the song that I was featured on. I'm featured on everybody's song. You could've brought me out!"