King Charles could have stopped the release of Prince Harry's memoir: Expert

King Charles' decision on 'Africa: Sussex Edition' memoir may have altered Royal history, claims expert

File Footage

King Charles could have changed Prince Harry’s mind about releasing his anger through a memoir if he had had endorsed the proposed “Africa: Sussex Edition.”



Writing for News.com.au royal commentator Daniela Elser acknowledged that while the concept of an Africa-themed memoir wouldn't have magically solved all the issues within the royal family, it could have been a helpful release during challenging times.

"Look, I know, Africa would not have been some miracle fix that marvellously sorted everything out, a panacea to end all panaceas, but I don’t think it’s going too far out on a limb to say it could well have prevented Megxit," said Elser.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued another warning amid plans to spend Christmas with royal family

According to Elser, the memoir could have provided a release amid rising tensions, family conflicts, and media scrutiny.

"It could have been a pressure valve as temperatures climbed, as brothers fought, as sisters-in-law may or may not have made each other cry, and as the British press gathered steam pointing out things like the hypocrisy of Harry and Meghan’s private jet use,” she added.

The Royal exeprt went on to explain the stumbling blocks that prevented the realization of the Africa: Sussex Edition.

"So what went wrong with the Great Africa Scheme? According to Low, things fell down because of issues with funding and security arrangements," she penned.

She concluded by urging readers to imagine an alternate reality where the memoir had been approved: "Just imagine how different things would look today if Out of Africa: Sussex Edition had come off.”

She added, “Spare would likely not exist, and Harry and Meghan’s biggest Netflix concern would probably be Fergie having made off with their account password."