Saturday, December 23, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Fans react as Kim Kardashian's huge Instagram empire in jeopardy

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 23, 2023

Kim Kardashian's Instagram empire is hanging by the thread as the social media giant contemplates new measures

Kim Kardashian could be removed from Instagram as the platform moves to make some big changes, per Reuters Business.

The social media giant is looking to leverage its popularity among influencers to gain a cut of their lucrative side businesses. 

As platforms like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Snapchat face slowing revenue growth, they are seeking new ways to monetize the influencer economy that thrives within their apps.

Kim Kardashian exemplifies the immense earning potential top influencers have developed off these platforms. With over 360 million followers, she has successfully spun her online fame into the multi-billion dollar shapewear brand Skims.

In 2023, she expanded into investing with the launch of SKKY Partners private equity firm. However, Instagram parent company Meta sees little return from the businesses and jobs created through its stars.

As direct payments to influencers now grow faster than ad revenues, platforms are motivated to change this model. Instagram is best positioned as the leading app for influencer marketing. After previous tweaks backfired in 2022, it may consider more dramatic actions.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Reuters tweet, with one fan writing, “Oh, they say, honey, Kim K leaving Insta is like mornings without coffee, simply tragic! But, who knows? Maybe she's got plans to launch her own social network? K-Social, anyone? I'd sign up in a heartbeat!”

However, others were not so unhappy about the SKIMS mogul leaving the platform.

One user wrote, “Good riddance. Social media needs less influencers and more meaningful content..”

Another echoed: “Good news! Enough of those useless people polluting the mind of our younger generation! Go home lasy fat ass!”(sic)

A fourth chimed in, “How did that Family ever get famous.”

