Prince William's Christmas gift for Princess Kate will disregard royal tradition

Prince William and Princess Kate will celebrate Christmas with the whole Royal Family in Sandringham

As the Royal Family prepares to gather at Sandringham for their traditional Christmas celebrations, insights have been shared about what gifts Prince William may give to his wife Kate.

The royals are known for exchanging funny gifts with each other after afternoon tea on Christmas Eve, in keeping with their German lineage. However, Harrold thinks William will select something more sentimental for Kate that she will genuinely appreciate.

Harrold said: "Christmas presents with the Royals are always jokey. They’re always a bit of fun."

"But with William and Kate, I’m sure they will give each other something nice that they will like. Kate will probably get a watch or some jewellery from William."

Harrold added: "Christmas is very much a time for the Royal family to be together. It’s a time of caring and being there for each other."

Christmas has always been an important time for the Royal family to come together, according to Harrold. The late Queen Elizabeth was a huge advocate for the holidays and ensured the whole family spent the festive season at Sandringham. King Charles is expected to maintain this tradition as he continues customs from his upbringing.

Harrold noted: "Prince Albert was a huge advocate for Christmas and so was the Queen. She wanted everyone there and enjoying themselves."

"They’ve worked so hard to make Christmas an important time for the family. The King will do what he can to carry on that tradition as it has been what he’s used to while growing up,” he concluded.