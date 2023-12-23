 
menu
Saturday, December 23, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William's Christmas gift for Princess Kate will disregard royal tradition

Prince William and Princess Kate will celebrate Christmas with the whole Royal Family in Sandringham

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 23, 2023

Prince William and Princess Kate will celebrate Christmas with the whole Royal Family in Sandringham

As the Royal Family prepares to gather at Sandringham for their traditional Christmas celebrations, insights have been shared about what gifts Prince William may give to his wife Kate.

The royals are known for exchanging funny gifts with each other after afternoon tea on Christmas Eve, in keeping with their German lineage. However, Harrold thinks William will select something more sentimental for Kate that she will genuinely appreciate.

Harrold said: "Christmas presents with the Royals are always jokey. They’re always a bit of fun."

"But with William and Kate, I’m sure they will give each other something nice that they will like. Kate will probably get a watch or some jewellery from William."

Harrold added: "Christmas is very much a time for the Royal family to be together. It’s a time of caring and being there for each other."

Christmas has always been an important time for the Royal family to come together, according to Harrold. The late Queen Elizabeth was a huge advocate for the holidays and ensured the whole family spent the festive season at Sandringham. King Charles is expected to maintain this tradition as he continues customs from his upbringing.

Harrold noted: "Prince Albert was a huge advocate for Christmas and so was the Queen. She wanted everyone there and enjoying themselves."

"They’ve worked so hard to make Christmas an important time for the family. The King will do what he can to carry on that tradition as it has been what he’s used to while growing up,” he concluded.

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean explains reason behind band's hiatus
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean explains reason behind band's hiatus
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's sweet nickname for King Charles
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's sweet nickname for King Charles
King Charles fears protests over Queen Camilla video
King Charles fears protests over Queen Camilla
'Twilight' director would cast THESE two stars as Edward and Bella today
'Twilight' director would cast THESE two stars as Edward and Bella today
Shannen Doherty 'settling the score' with Alyssa Milano over 'Charmed' feud
Shannen Doherty 'settling the score' with Alyssa Milano over 'Charmed' feud
Tom Cruise 'made a point' of announcing Elsina Khayrova romance
Tom Cruise 'made a point' of announcing Elsina Khayrova romance
Fans react as Kim Kardashian's huge Instagram empire in jeopardy
Fans react as Kim Kardashian's huge Instagram empire in jeopardy
Prince Harry warned job opportunities will soon diminish completely video
Prince Harry warned job opportunities will soon diminish completely
Lizzo reflects on 'the hardest pill' she had to swallow in 2023
Lizzo reflects on 'the hardest pill' she had to swallow in 2023
Meghan Markle will return to acting next year with 'The Bodyguard' sequel: report
Meghan Markle will return to acting next year with 'The Bodyguard' sequel: report
Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' delayed once again
Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' delayed once again
Lilibet, Archie's Christmas plans with grandmother Doria Ragland disclosed
Lilibet, Archie's Christmas plans with grandmother Doria Ragland disclosed