 
menu
Saturday, December 23, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's sweet nickname for King Charles

Prince William's three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have a cute nickname for grandpa Charles

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 23, 2023

Prince Williams three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have a cute nickname for grandpa Charles
Prince William's three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have a cute nickname for grandpa Charles

King Charles has taken on an especially caring grandfather role to his five young grandchildren since becoming monarch.

According to royal author Robert Hardman, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have an affectionate yet formal nickname for their grandfather - referring to him as "Grandpa Wales".

This moniker nods to Charles' previous title as Prince of Wales, paying homage to the close bond he shares with the children of Prince William and Kate.

Similarly, Queen Elizabeth called her grandfather King George V "Grandpa England," showing how royal grandchildren traditionally recognize their grandparents' roles.

Charles has been observed spending quality time with the three Cambridge children at public events.

A source indicated he increasingly consults William on major family decisions as well, hoping one day one of the grandchildren like George may take up the mantle of his charities.

"He [Charles] increasingly consults the [William] in all major family decisions,” the source said, adding that the King “hopes that, while his sons have created new charity networks, one of his grandchildren — maybe George — will one day take on the stewardship of his own".

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean explains reason behind band's hiatus
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean explains reason behind band's hiatus
Prince William's Christmas gift for Princess Kate will disregard royal tradition
Prince William's Christmas gift for Princess Kate will disregard royal tradition
King Charles fears protests over Queen Camilla video
King Charles fears protests over Queen Camilla
'Twilight' director would cast THESE two stars as Edward and Bella today
'Twilight' director would cast THESE two stars as Edward and Bella today
Shannen Doherty 'settling the score' with Alyssa Milano over 'Charmed' feud
Shannen Doherty 'settling the score' with Alyssa Milano over 'Charmed' feud
Tom Cruise 'made a point' of announcing Elsina Khayrova romance
Tom Cruise 'made a point' of announcing Elsina Khayrova romance
Fans react as Kim Kardashian's huge Instagram empire in jeopardy
Fans react as Kim Kardashian's huge Instagram empire in jeopardy
Prince Harry warned job opportunities will soon diminish completely video
Prince Harry warned job opportunities will soon diminish completely
Lizzo reflects on 'the hardest pill' she had to swallow in 2023
Lizzo reflects on 'the hardest pill' she had to swallow in 2023
Meghan Markle will return to acting next year with 'The Bodyguard' sequel: report
Meghan Markle will return to acting next year with 'The Bodyguard' sequel: report
Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' delayed once again
Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' delayed once again
Lilibet, Archie's Christmas plans with grandmother Doria Ragland disclosed
Lilibet, Archie's Christmas plans with grandmother Doria Ragland disclosed