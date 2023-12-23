Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's sweet nickname for King Charles

Prince William's three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have a cute nickname for grandpa Charles

King Charles has taken on an especially caring grandfather role to his five young grandchildren since becoming monarch.

According to royal author Robert Hardman, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have an affectionate yet formal nickname for their grandfather - referring to him as "Grandpa Wales".

This moniker nods to Charles' previous title as Prince of Wales, paying homage to the close bond he shares with the children of Prince William and Kate.

Similarly, Queen Elizabeth called her grandfather King George V "Grandpa England," showing how royal grandchildren traditionally recognize their grandparents' roles.

Charles has been observed spending quality time with the three Cambridge children at public events.

A source indicated he increasingly consults William on major family decisions as well, hoping one day one of the grandchildren like George may take up the mantle of his charities.

"He [Charles] increasingly consults the [William] in all major family decisions,” the source said, adding that the King “hopes that, while his sons have created new charity networks, one of his grandchildren — maybe George — will one day take on the stewardship of his own".