 
menu
Sunday, December 24, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry giving King Charles 'break' with their 'silence'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are trying to stay quiet for the sake of their image

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 24, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly trying to stay quiet for a year in order to let things cool down.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is suspected to have supported author Omid Scobie in his new anti-royal book, is now planning to keep it mum for the upcoming year.

Source close to the Duchess share the couple have kept to keep on the “silence" and "give King Charles a break, give us a break, give themselves a break".

This comes three years after the Sussexes decided to quit as senior royals. At the time, they released a statement confirming their decision.

They said: "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

Meghan Markle loses 'big brands' to Royal Family 'animosity'
Meghan Markle loses 'big brands' to Royal Family 'animosity'
Prince Harry's gloating and ‘banging' into the press ‘beaten' near the top video
Prince Harry's gloating and ‘banging' into the press ‘beaten' near the top
Charlie Sheen reveals Christmas plans and acting comeback
Charlie Sheen reveals Christmas plans and acting comeback
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean explains reason behind band's hiatus
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean explains reason behind band's hiatus
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's sweet nickname for King Charles
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's sweet nickname for King Charles
Prince William's Christmas gift for Princess Kate will disregard royal tradition
Prince William's Christmas gift for Princess Kate will disregard royal tradition
King Charles fears protests over Queen Camilla video
King Charles fears protests over Queen Camilla
'Twilight' director would cast THESE two stars as Edward and Bella today
'Twilight' director would cast THESE two stars as Edward and Bella today
Shannen Doherty 'settling the score' with Alyssa Milano over 'Charmed' feud
Shannen Doherty 'settling the score' with Alyssa Milano over 'Charmed' feud
Tom Cruise 'made a point' of announcing Elsina Khayrova romance
Tom Cruise 'made a point' of announcing Elsina Khayrova romance
Fans react as Kim Kardashian's huge Instagram empire in jeopardy
Fans react as Kim Kardashian's huge Instagram empire in jeopardy
Prince Harry warned job opportunities will soon diminish completely video
Prince Harry warned job opportunities will soon diminish completely