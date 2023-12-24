Meghan Markle, Prince Harry giving King Charles 'break' with their 'silence'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are trying to stay quiet for the sake of their image

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly trying to stay quiet for a year in order to let things cool down.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is suspected to have supported author Omid Scobie in his new anti-royal book, is now planning to keep it mum for the upcoming year.

Source close to the Duchess share the couple have kept to keep on the “silence" and "give King Charles a break, give us a break, give themselves a break".

This comes three years after the Sussexes decided to quit as senior royals. At the time, they released a statement confirming their decision.

They said: "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."