Sunday, December 24, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry future in US is in trouble: 'Big sign'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry failure and defining moments in 2023

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 24, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship has specifically come in trouble after their termination of contract with Spotify.

Due to professional differences and a reported under-delivery, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were dropped by the streaming giant.

In June, the couple released a statement announcing their decision to split.

They said: "Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."

Meghan and Harry were then called out by Spotify's top executives over their issues, including Bill Simmons.

 The head of podcast innovation and monetisation at Spotify called the couple "f***ing grifters".

Speaking on his podcast, he said: "The f***ing grifters. That's the podcast we should have launched with them."

Bill added: "I've got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It's one of my best stories."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

