Sunday, December 24, 2023
Melanie Walker

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen face another family tragedy after divorce

Former lovers Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen drop emotional tributes for Lulu on their social media

Melanie Walker

Sunday, December 24, 2023

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen facing another family tragedy as the former lovers cherished family dog, Lulu, passed away.

The duo, who was married for 13 years before parting ways in 2022, shared the devastating news on their respective social media accounts with special tributes for their late dog.

The pit bull mix had been a beloved member of the family since his adoption during the couple's marriage, making her departure an emotional moment for both Brady and Bündchen.

Sharing a series of images featuring Lulu with their kids, Benjamin and Vivian, the Brazilian model wrote, "Our little Lulu, our guardian angel is gone to heaven.”

“She will forever live in our hearts,” she added. “We already miss her sooooo much! #unconditionallove RIPLua.”

The former NFL quarterback shared a snap of the late dog with the kids on his Instagram stories and wrote, "We love you Lua, RIP."

On another solo picture of Lulu, he penned, "Forever in our hearts.”

