Sunday, December 24, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle to give in to Prince Harry's wishes this Christmas?

Expert discusses possibility of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry attending Christmas with Royal family

William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, December 24, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly at odds over issue of reconciling with the Royal family for Christmas this year after years of feud.

Amid reports that the Sussexes would “love” to join King Charles and the rest of the family at Sandringham for the Christmas bash, royal expert Kinsey Schofield claimed it is unlikely to happen.

In a conversation with GB News, the expert discussed the possibility of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, giving in to Prince Harry’s wishes of reconciling with the Royal family.

She claimed, "I think that there are elements to Prince Harry, I do think he truly misses his family,” adding, "I don't think, and Omid Scobie's book said this too, that Meghan has any desire to return to the UK to patch things up.

"She would like to utilise the platform that they gave her to monetise this fame or infamy,” Schofield added, "I do think Harry is likely very lonely and misses his family and misses the chaos that surrounds those fun Christmases.”

“But for Meghan, I think it's mostly financial," she said before concluding.

