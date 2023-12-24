Kate Middleton to show Meghan Markle she is still ‘in control' despite ‘Endgame' attacks

Kate Middleton to make strong style statement this Christmas after 'Endgame' backlash

File Footage

Kate Middleton is set to send a strong message to Meghan Markle and her “mouth-piece” Omid Scobie that she is still “in control” despite Endgame backlash.



Kate, the Princess of Wales, landed in trouble after she named as one of the two Royal racists in Scobie’s book who had concerns about Prince Archie’s skin colour before his birth.

Speaking with GB News, a stylist revealed that the Princess will make a strong statement with her attire on the Christmas Day to show she is unfazed by the criticism.

Marian Kwei told the publication, "Kate is sending across messages with her clothing in relation to the attacks on her in Endgame and this will continue until Christmas Day.”

"It was certainly not by chance that for her appearance at the Diplomatic Reception some days after the controversial Endgame headlines, she chose to repeat a stunning sequin Jenny Packham gown.

"She initially wore it earlier this year in June at Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein's royal wedding reception,” she added. "At the time it was hailed as her most glamorous look to date.”

"By choosing her best outfit this far Kate is refuting Endgame allegations and is decreeing loud and clear that her person is dignified and respectable.

"This is exactly what the princess seeks to exude at this time,” the stylist concluded. "She will continue until Christmas Day to use her image through her outfit choices to show that she is poised, in control and elegant."