The one time Queen Elizabeth favored Meghan Markle over Kate Middleton

Queen Elizabeth once made exceptions for Meghan Markle but not Kate Middleton

When Meghan Markle joined the royal family for her first Christmas at Sandringham estate in 2017, she broke with tradition by attending before marrying Prince Harry. Typically, royal partners only spend the festive season with the family after saying "I do".

However, Meghan was allowed this exception as she had already been dating Harry for over a year and they announced their engagement the previous month. She therefore became the first royal partner to experience Christmas at Sandringham ahead of her wedding.

In contrast, Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall both waited until after marrying Prince William and Mike Tindall, respectively, to join in with the celebrations in line with customary practice. Kate spent her inaugural Christmas with the Windsors in 2011, the same year she wed William.

Both Harry and Meghan have since reflected fondly on her initial attendance. Harry described the family as loving having Meghan there and said they all had an "amazing time."

Harry wrote "The family loved having her there. There's always that family part of Christmas, there's always that work element as well. And I think together we had an amazing time."

In the Sussexes' Netflix documentary, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex recalled vividly ringing her mother afterwards and telling her how incredible it was. She highlighted the event's big, energetic atmosphere and called it the large family gathering she had always wanted.