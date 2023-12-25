Kevin Costner, Jewel want to keep new romance 'low key'

Kevin Costner and singer Jewel reportedly hit it off instantly on Necker Island and have been dating since

Kevin Costner and singer Jewel have sparked romance rumors after being set up by Richard Branson during a recent charity event.

According to a source, the Yellowstone star and Jewel hit it off instantly on Necker Island and have been quietly dating ever since.

“Richard played matchmaker and Jewel and Kevin hit it off instantly,” shared an insider. “They’ve been seeing each other quietly ever since, meeting up at her home in Colorado and his beach house in California. It’s early days but there’s a spark there."

The insider says Costner, 68, and Jewel, 49, share a love of country living, horses and music.

“They have a lot in common, a love of country life, horses and cowboys, and music. They can have long conversations and not get bored. But Kevin wants to keep it low-key, and so does Jewel. They’re seeing where it goes and having fun,” the tipster dished.

The new romance comes after Costner's contentious divorce from wife of 18 years Christine Baumgartner, with whom he shares three children. He's eager to move past the split, which has been difficult especially amid fights over their kids.