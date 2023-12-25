 
menu
Monday, December 25, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kevin Costner, Jewel want to keep new romance 'low key'

Kevin Costner and singer Jewel reportedly hit it off instantly on Necker Island and have been dating since

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 25, 2023

Kevin Costner and singer Jewel reportedly hit it off instantly on Necker Island and have been dating since
Kevin Costner and singer Jewel reportedly hit it off instantly on Necker Island and have been dating since

Kevin Costner and singer Jewel have sparked romance rumors after being set up by Richard Branson during a recent charity event.

According to a source, the Yellowstone star and Jewel hit it off instantly on Necker Island and have been quietly dating ever since.

“Richard played matchmaker and Jewel and Kevin hit it off instantly,” shared an insider. “They’ve been seeing each other quietly ever since, meeting up at her home in Colorado and his beach house in California. It’s early days but there’s a spark there."

The insider says Costner, 68, and Jewel, 49, share a love of country living, horses and music.

“They have a lot in common, a love of country life, horses and cowboys, and music. They can have long conversations and not get bored. But Kevin wants to keep it low-key, and so does Jewel. They’re seeing where it goes and having fun,” the tipster dished.

The new romance comes after Costner's contentious divorce from wife of 18 years Christine Baumgartner, with whom he shares three children. He's eager to move past the split, which has been difficult especially amid fights over their kids. 

Victoria Beckham snubs Nicola Peltz in Beckham family Christmas card
Victoria Beckham snubs Nicola Peltz in Beckham family Christmas card
Kim Kardashian shares family's fun, festive gift-wrapping tradition
Kim Kardashian shares family's fun, festive gift-wrapping tradition
Kim Kardashian unveils hilarious holiday gift for daughter North
Kim Kardashian unveils hilarious holiday gift for daughter North
Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova romance like 'fairytale'
Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova romance like 'fairytale'
Dolly Parton gets honest about plastic surgery
Dolly Parton gets honest about plastic surgery
The one time Queen Elizabeth favored Meghan Markle over Kate Middleton
The one time Queen Elizabeth favored Meghan Markle over Kate Middleton
Taylor Swift dominates 2023: 'She feels over the moon'
Taylor Swift dominates 2023: 'She feels over the moon'
Britney Spears shares gym routine after ex Sam Asghari's transformation
Britney Spears shares gym routine after ex Sam Asghari's transformation
Selena Gomez disrupts cooking show for 'cute boy'
Selena Gomez disrupts cooking show for 'cute boy'
Glen Powell becomes too hot to handle for Instagram
Glen Powell becomes too hot to handle for Instagram
Timothee Chalamet's 'Wonka' overshadows Johnny Depp, Gene Wilder's version video
Timothee Chalamet's 'Wonka' overshadows Johnny Depp, Gene Wilder's version
BLACKPINK's Jennie makes major move for her solo career video
BLACKPINK's Jennie makes major move for her solo career