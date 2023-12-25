Last year, fans accused her of using CGI to enhance tears during a confessional on her Hulu show, The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian unveils hilarious holiday gift for daughter North

Kim Kardashian has recently revealed the perfect holiday gift for her daughter North—a metallic Alexander Wang clutch featuring an image of Kim's iconic crying face.

The studded black handbag, displayed on a marble table, quickly became a focal point of Kim's social media share.

In a light-hearted Instagram post on Saturday night, the reality TV star seemed to find the humour in the accessory as she captioned the post, "Omg this bag for North. I'm stealing it!" while tagging the designer.

North is the eldest of Kim's four children with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim's crying face has become a pop culture sensation, even serving as an emoji and fashion accessory in the past. Notably, her mom Kris Jenner had an iPhone case featuring the crying face image back in 2016.

This isn't the first time that the 43-year-old celebrity's tears have made headlines.

Last year, fans accused her of using CGI to enhance tears during a confessional on her Hulu show, The Kardashians.

In a recent episode, Kim addressed the rumours, dismissing the idea of CGI tears and finding amusement in the speculation.