 
menu
Monday, December 25, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Kim Kardashian unveils hilarious holiday gift for daughter North

Last year, fans accused her of using CGI to enhance tears during a confessional on her Hulu show, The Kardashians

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, December 25, 2023

Kim Kardashian unveils hilarious holiday gift for daughter North
Kim Kardashian unveils hilarious holiday gift for daughter North

Kim Kardashian has recently revealed the perfect holiday gift for her daughter North—a metallic Alexander Wang clutch featuring an image of Kim's iconic crying face. 

The studded black handbag, displayed on a marble table, quickly became a focal point of Kim's social media share.

In a light-hearted Instagram post on Saturday night, the reality TV star seemed to find the humour in the accessory as she captioned the post, "Omg this bag for North. I'm stealing it!" while tagging the designer. 

Kim Kardashian unveils hilarious holiday gift for daughter North

North is the eldest of Kim's four children with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim's crying face has become a pop culture sensation, even serving as an emoji and fashion accessory in the past. Notably, her mom Kris Jenner had an iPhone case featuring the crying face image back in 2016.

This isn't the first time that the 43-year-old celebrity's tears have made headlines. 

Last year, fans accused her of using CGI to enhance tears during a confessional on her Hulu show, The Kardashians.

In a recent episode, Kim addressed the rumours, dismissing the idea of CGI tears and finding amusement in the speculation.

Victoria Beckham snubs Nicola Peltz in Beckham family Christmas card
Victoria Beckham snubs Nicola Peltz in Beckham family Christmas card
Kim Kardashian shares family's fun, festive gift-wrapping tradition
Kim Kardashian shares family's fun, festive gift-wrapping tradition
Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova romance like 'fairytale'
Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova romance like 'fairytale'
Kevin Costner, Jewel want to keep new romance 'low key'
Kevin Costner, Jewel want to keep new romance 'low key'
Dolly Parton gets honest about plastic surgery
Dolly Parton gets honest about plastic surgery
The one time Queen Elizabeth favored Meghan Markle over Kate Middleton
The one time Queen Elizabeth favored Meghan Markle over Kate Middleton
Taylor Swift dominates 2023: 'She feels over the moon'
Taylor Swift dominates 2023: 'She feels over the moon'
Britney Spears shares gym routine after ex Sam Asghari's transformation
Britney Spears shares gym routine after ex Sam Asghari's transformation
Selena Gomez disrupts cooking show for 'cute boy'
Selena Gomez disrupts cooking show for 'cute boy'
Glen Powell becomes too hot to handle for Instagram
Glen Powell becomes too hot to handle for Instagram
Timothee Chalamet's 'Wonka' overshadows Johnny Depp, Gene Wilder's version video
Timothee Chalamet's 'Wonka' overshadows Johnny Depp, Gene Wilder's version
BLACKPINK's Jennie makes major move for her solo career video
BLACKPINK's Jennie makes major move for her solo career