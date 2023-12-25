King Charles ditches royal tradition with Christmas Day speech

King Charles is ditching more than one royal tradition with his Christmas Day speech

King Charles is ditching more than one royal tradition with his Christmas Day speech

King Charles will give an updated sustainable spin to his annual Christmas message this year.

In a tradition dating back to the 1930s, viewers in the UK and beyond will hear the monarch's address from Buckingham Palace on Christmas Day.

Significantly, it will mark the first time Charles has delivered the broadcast standing beside a living Christmas tree. Installed for the occasion, the tree features natural decorations like handcrafted wood ornaments, pinecones and oranges that will later be replanted.

This builds on Charles' long-standing environmental advocacy. His first Christmas address as King last year paid tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth while also discussing visits to Bethlehem with Prince William and Kate in tow.

Monday's televised message was filmed in the Centre Room and reportedly showcases a potpourri bowl dating back to King George IV's era.

Earlier on Christmas Eve, Charles and Camilla attended a church service in Sandringham, Norfolk to kick off celebrations. Photos showed the royals braving the rainy weather with umbrellas in hand.

Other family members including William and Kate are set to gather at Sandringham House over the festive weekend. They will observe the traditional royal walk to and from St. Mary Magdalene Church for annual Christmas services on December 25. King Charles' speech aims to carry on this tradition with a sustainable flair.