 
menu
Monday, December 25, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles ditches royal tradition with Christmas Day speech

King Charles is ditching more than one royal tradition with his Christmas Day speech

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 25, 2023

King Charles is ditching more than one royal tradition with his Christmas Day speech
King Charles is ditching more than one royal tradition with his Christmas Day speech

King Charles will give an updated sustainable spin to his annual Christmas message this year. 

In a tradition dating back to the 1930s, viewers in the UK and beyond will hear the monarch's address from Buckingham Palace on Christmas Day.

Significantly, it will mark the first time Charles has delivered the broadcast standing beside a living Christmas tree. Installed for the occasion, the tree features natural decorations like handcrafted wood ornaments, pinecones and oranges that will later be replanted.

This builds on Charles' long-standing environmental advocacy. His first Christmas address as King last year paid tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth while also discussing visits to Bethlehem with Prince William and Kate in tow.

Monday's televised message was filmed in the Centre Room and reportedly showcases a potpourri bowl dating back to King George IV's era.

Earlier on Christmas Eve, Charles and Camilla attended a church service in Sandringham, Norfolk to kick off celebrations. Photos showed the royals braving the rainy weather with umbrellas in hand.

Other family members including William and Kate are set to gather at Sandringham House over the festive weekend. They will observe the traditional royal walk to and from St. Mary Magdalene Church for annual Christmas services on December 25. King Charles' speech aims to carry on this tradition with a sustainable flair.

Meghan Markle fails to 'make money' by being 'extremely popular'
Meghan Markle fails to 'make money' by being 'extremely popular'
Eddie Murphy suffers injuries shooting 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley'
Eddie Murphy suffers injuries shooting 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley'
Amanda Bynes eyes 'comeback' after mental issues
Amanda Bynes eyes 'comeback' after mental issues
Prince Harry 'skillfully' tries not to 'spoil' Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet on Christmas
Prince Harry 'skillfully' tries not to 'spoil' Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet on Christmas
David and Victoria Beckham share sweet Christmas pics with Santa
David and Victoria Beckham share sweet Christmas pics with Santa
Victoria Beckham snubs Nicola Peltz in Beckham family Christmas card
Victoria Beckham snubs Nicola Peltz in Beckham family Christmas card
Kim Kardashian shares family's fun, festive gift-wrapping tradition
Kim Kardashian shares family's fun, festive gift-wrapping tradition
Kim Kardashian unveils hilarious holiday gift for daughter North
Kim Kardashian unveils hilarious holiday gift for daughter North
Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova romance like 'fairytale'
Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova romance like 'fairytale'
Dolly Parton gets honest about plastic surgery
Dolly Parton gets honest about plastic surgery
Kevin Costner, Jewel want to keep new romance 'low key'
Kevin Costner, Jewel want to keep new romance 'low key'
The one time Queen Elizabeth favored Meghan Markle over Kate Middleton
The one time Queen Elizabeth favored Meghan Markle over Kate Middleton