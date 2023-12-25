 
Monday, December 25, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry 'skillfully' tries not to 'spoil' Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet on Christmas

Prince Harry plans out a low key and scandal free Christmas

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 25, 2023

Prince Harry has ‘skillfully’ planned a way to spend Christmas this year.

The Duke of Sussex is not going to the UK to be with the Royals and wants to spend a low-key Christmas with Meghan Markle and their kids in California.

A source shares: “They’ll be cooking, playing games and swapping gifts,” one source told the publication. “They have a tough time trying not to spoil the kids too much.”

Another author, Clive Irving adds: "Harry has got his own family now so that gives him a great deal of stability and contentment."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

