Monday, December 25, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

'Intelligent' Prince Harry could use better way to 'psychologically exit' from UK

Prince Harry could do a better job at exiting Royal Family

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 25, 2023

Prince Harry could have handled his existing from the UK in a diplomatic way, says and expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left the country in 2020, could have saved face with their tactics.

Expert Nicholas Witchell has shared his comments on the ‘dramatic’ exit: "He perceived her [Meghan] as being the route out from a life that, as we now discover, he had never felt entirely comfortable with — a life to which psychologically I think he was not suited. Should the Palace have tried harder? Yes."

"Meghan is clearly a very intelligent, articulate, ambitious woman, and you would have thought she would have appreciated the fact that these people were working so hard to make it work, " he said in an interview with The Times.

He then added: "It’s a huge loss to the royal family, when you think what they might have done had they been prepared to try harder and give it more time. If she had perhaps just been less impatient, less inclined to see well-meaning people as being in some way against her. It’s sad, particularly the relationship [breakdown] between Harry and William.”

