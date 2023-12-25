Meghan Markle won Queen Elizabeth Ii over on Christmas

When Meghan Markle let Queen in splits with her sense of humour

Meghan Markle once amused Queen Elizabeth II with her intelligent Christmas present.

The Duchess of Sussex amazed the Royals after giving a singing hamster to Her Majesty, while she still lived in the UK.

Responding to the gift, Queen at the time quipped: "It can keep my dogs company."

Insiders at the time revealed: "It was so funny, especially when the corgis tried to take hold of the toy. But, the playful dogs ended up ripping the toy apart."

This comes as Kate Middleton herself told Mary Berry on her Christmas show: "William's family's tradition is to open one Christmas present on Christmas eve, which is really lovely.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

