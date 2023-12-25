 
menu
Monday, December 25, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

When Meghan Markle let Queen in splits with her sense of humour

Meghan Markle won Queen Elizabeth Ii over on Christmas

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 25, 2023

When Meghan Markle let Queen in splits with her sense of humour
When Meghan Markle let Queen in splits with her sense of humour

Meghan Markle once amused Queen Elizabeth II with her intelligent Christmas present.

The Duchess of Sussex amazed the Royals after giving a singing hamster to Her Majesty, while she still lived in the UK.

Responding to the gift, Queen at the time quipped: "It can keep my dogs company."

Insiders at the time revealed: "It was so funny, especially when the corgis tried to take hold of the toy. But, the playful dogs ended up ripping the toy apart."

This comes as Kate Middleton herself told Mary Berry on her Christmas show: "William's family's tradition is to open one Christmas present on Christmas eve, which is really lovely.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry's treatment of press termed 'a touch paranoid'
Prince Harry's treatment of press termed 'a touch paranoid'
Meghan Markle could be forced to name 'royal racists' under oath
Meghan Markle could be forced to name 'royal racists' under oath
'Intelligent' Prince Harry could use better way to 'psychologically exit' from UK
'Intelligent' Prince Harry could use better way to 'psychologically exit' from UK
THIS is why 'Bridgerton' season 3 will feature Colin and Penelope, not Benedict
THIS is why 'Bridgerton' season 3 will feature Colin and Penelope, not Benedict
Dwayne Johnson's dedication to family traditions shines bright video
Dwayne Johnson's dedication to family traditions shines bright
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas' daughters to celebrate festive season in UK
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas' daughters to celebrate festive season in UK
Travis Kelce scores big with 'Swelce' jersey in romantic touchdown video
Travis Kelce scores big with 'Swelce' jersey in romantic touchdown
Prince Harry could turn new memoir in 'positive direction,' suggests expert
Prince Harry could turn new memoir in 'positive direction,' suggests expert
Angel Carter's pays heartbreaking tribute to late sister Bobbie Jean Carter
Angel Carter's pays heartbreaking tribute to late sister Bobbie Jean Carter
Meghan Markle fails to 'make money' by being 'extremely popular'
Meghan Markle fails to 'make money' by being 'extremely popular'
Eddie Murphy suffers injuries shooting 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley'
Eddie Murphy suffers injuries shooting 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley'
Amanda Bynes eyes 'comeback' after mental issues
Amanda Bynes eyes 'comeback' after mental issues