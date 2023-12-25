Prince Harry's second memoir could shed a positive light on the Royal Family

Prince Harry could turn new memoir in 'positive direction,' suggests expert

Prince Harry’s suspected second installment of memoir will be in a healthy direction.

The Duke of Sussex, who dropped his bombshell book ‘Spare’ last year, is reportedly on the work s of its second edition.

However, expert Christina Garibaldi predicts Harry might avoid using information against the Royal family

"As we know, he has a four-book deal so there will be another one coming,” he noted.

"Meghan is working on her philanthropy, they are said to be in high demand so hopefully the tide shift and they're continuing to do work that we want to talk about."

Garibaldi added: "It seems like they are moving forward in a positive direction. They have a lot of things coming up, Prince Harry is working on another book.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

