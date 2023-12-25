The couple, known for their privacy, has never shared photos of their daughters on social media

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas' daughters to celebrate festive season in UK

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' daughters, Willa and Delphine, will be celebrating Christmas and the New Year in the UK with their mother. This comes amid the ongoing divorce proceedings between the celebrity couple.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE magazine, Joe Jonas brought the children overseas to Turner on December 17.

They are set to remain with the Game of Thrones alum until January 7, after which they will return to New York City, as per the court instructions.

The divorce filing, made by Jonas in September 2023, cited the irretrievable breakdown of their four-year marriage.

Despite the legal proceedings, the couple has a prenuptial agreement in place, having tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating.

In September, Turner sued Jonas, seeking the immediate return of her children to England.

However, a temporary custody agreement was reached a month later, allowing Willa and Delphine to split their time between England and the United States.

The couple, known for their privacy, has never shared photos of their daughters on social media, maintaining a careful distance from the public eye.

Despite their separation, Jonas expressed his love for his daughters during a Hollywood Walk of Fame acceptance speech earlier this year.