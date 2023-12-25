 
menu
Monday, December 25, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas' daughters to celebrate festive season in UK

The couple, known for their privacy, has never shared photos of their daughters on social media

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, December 25, 2023

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas daughters to celebrate festive season in UK
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas' daughters to celebrate festive season in UK

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' daughters, Willa and Delphine, will be celebrating Christmas and the New Year in the UK with their mother. This comes amid the ongoing divorce proceedings between the celebrity couple.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE magazine, Joe Jonas brought the children overseas to Turner on December 17. 

They are set to remain with the Game of Thrones alum until January 7, after which they will return to New York City, as per the court instructions.

The divorce filing, made by Jonas in September 2023, cited the irretrievable breakdown of their four-year marriage. 

Despite the legal proceedings, the couple has a prenuptial agreement in place, having tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating.

In September, Turner sued Jonas, seeking the immediate return of her children to England. 

However, a temporary custody agreement was reached a month later, allowing Willa and Delphine to split their time between England and the United States.

The couple, known for their privacy, has never shared photos of their daughters on social media, maintaining a careful distance from the public eye. 

Despite their separation, Jonas expressed his love for his daughters during a Hollywood Walk of Fame acceptance speech earlier this year.

Travis Kelce scores big with 'Swelce' jersey in romantic touchdown
Travis Kelce scores big with 'Swelce' jersey in romantic touchdown
Angel Carter's pays heartbreaking tribute to late sister Bobbie Jean Carter
Angel Carter's pays heartbreaking tribute to late sister Bobbie Jean Carter
Meghan Markle fails to 'make money' by being 'extremely popular'
Meghan Markle fails to 'make money' by being 'extremely popular'
Eddie Murphy suffers injuries shooting 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley'
Eddie Murphy suffers injuries shooting 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley'
Amanda Bynes eyes 'comeback' after mental issues
Amanda Bynes eyes 'comeback' after mental issues
Prince Harry 'skillfully' tries not to 'spoil' Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet on Christmas
Prince Harry 'skillfully' tries not to 'spoil' Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet on Christmas
King Charles ditches royal tradition with Christmas Day speech
King Charles ditches royal tradition with Christmas Day speech
David and Victoria Beckham share sweet Christmas pics with Santa
David and Victoria Beckham share sweet Christmas pics with Santa
Victoria Beckham snubs Nicola Peltz in Beckham family Christmas card
Victoria Beckham snubs Nicola Peltz in Beckham family Christmas card
Kim Kardashian shares family's fun, festive gift-wrapping tradition
Kim Kardashian shares family's fun, festive gift-wrapping tradition
Kim Kardashian unveils hilarious holiday gift for daughter North
Kim Kardashian unveils hilarious holiday gift for daughter North
Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova romance like 'fairytale'
Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova romance like 'fairytale'