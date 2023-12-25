 
Monday, December 25, 2023
Melanie Walker

Nicola Peltz did not want to spend Christmas David Beckham, Victoria Beckham?

Nicola Peltz celebrated an early Christmas with David and Victoria Beckham in the US

Melanie Walker

Monday, December 25, 2023

Nicola Peltz did not want to spend Christmas David Beckham, Victoria Beckham?
Nicola Peltz did not want to spend Christmas David Beckham, Victoria Beckham?

Nicola Peltz wanted to celebrate Christmas with her parents in the US and hence, rejected an invite to join the Beckhams in their country home for the festive season, as per reports.

According to Heat Magazine, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham wanted Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola to join them in the UK for the holiday.

But things did not work out and they celebrated an “early” Christmas in the US with their son and daughter-in-law.

Now, a tipster has revealed that the Transformers star believed if she had travelled to England for Christmas, it would have upset her dad, Nelson Peltz.

ALSO READ: David and Victoria Beckham share sweet Christmas pics with Santa

“Nicola feels it will upset her dad for them not to be there, as it’s very important for him to have his kids around over the holidays,” the insider revealed.

As for Victoria, the source noted, “Brooklyn has spent the last few years doing Christmas with his ‘new family’, which has been really hard for Vic.”

“Now things have settled down, she and David were very much hoping they would join them in the UK. It means so much to both Vic and David to be able to do a big happy family Christmas together,” they added.

“They sent out the invite early, making clear how important it was to have Brooklyn and Nicola with them.”

