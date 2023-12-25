Kim Kardashian appears to hint at the ‘type of man’ she is looking for with rude gesture

‘Single' Kim Kardashian seemingly hints at the kind of man she wants to date

Kim Kardashian seemingly revealed the “type of man” she wants to date as she made a rude gesture towards paparazzi.



The “single” reality TV star has not officially dated anyone since she broke up with Pete Davidson in August 2022 after nine-month romance.

Recently, she was clicked showing her middle finger to the paparazzi trying to get a picture of hers as she exited the Los Angeles skincare clinic Epione.

Analyzing her body language, expert Judi James told The Sun that the Skims founder’s “frustrated expression” may be her way of finding herself a new man.

“This ‘middle finger’ gesture of passive/aggressive dismissal and contempt is normally used by punks, rebels and sports fans to register strong disapproval for someone who is not really worth their effort,” she said.

“From Kim Kardashian though it is a revolutionary statement,” James said. “The woman has spent a lifetime courting the press and putting her face out there in public or on her reality show.

“Kim’s gesture comes with a bland, inscrutable facial expression, rather than an ugly face of anger, suggesting her signal of contempt comes from a calm place and might even be slightly playful.

The expert went on to add, “It could actually be a colluding comedy tie-sign to the photographers to show her human side.”

“This penchant for attitude could also be prompted by a desire to appeal to a younger teenage audience or even to impress a specific new man,” she claimed.



“Her cocked thumb in the raised hand suggests she’s enjoying this new, rebellious look and she does have an A-list role model.”