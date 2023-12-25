Kate Middleton, Prince William delight royal fans with latest photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis

 
Monday, December 25, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

The latest photo shows Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis sitting on a bench

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 25, 2023

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have released the latest photo of their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, delighting the royal fans on Christmas.

Posting the photo on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram, Kate and William said: “Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas, from our family to yours! W & C.”

They also disclosed that the new image was taken by Josh Skinner.

The photo shows Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all sitting on a bench, with Charlotte's arms around both of her brothers.

Commenting on the photo on Twitter, a royal fan said, “Merry Christmas! What a great picture”

Another said, “Wonderful photo of the young princes and princess. Merry Christmas to you all, your Royal Highnesses.”

“This is ADORABLE! Merry Christmas!,” the third said.

Commenting on Instagram, a fan said: “That picture just made me smile so much, Merry Christmas to you all.”

