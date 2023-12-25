Award-winning filmmaker Michael Mann swoons over Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Marvel film gets thumbs up by Emmy-winning director: 'I love it'

Marvel is the home of some terrific superhero movies, and Guardians of the Galaxy is one of them. Crediting the brilliance of the film, Michael Mann gushed over the initial two installments of the trilogy, calling them "exciting" work.



Speaking to The Discourse podcast, the Heat filmmaker raved about James Gunn's direction and praised the story's proper structure.

"I only make films that I feel passionate about, and that placed me a little bit more on the frontier," the Ferrari auteur referred to his craft.

The 80-year-old continued, "That's where I do my best work. I'd like to be a journeyman director, go from film to film to film, but I don't think I'd be very good at it. It doesn't get my blood running."

He explained why he loved the superhero gang flick and shared, "On the other hand, I think that 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' for example, not necessarily this last one, but the two before, have really worked and I love watching them."

"And the reason they work is because they have a really, really well done story structure behind them," noting, "So it's exciting in the sense of being able to expand into myth that way and to create myth. I think that's a very exciting medium."