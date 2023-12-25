 
Monday, December 25, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Rich Paul shares birthday celebration snaps with Adele, which breaks the love meter

Monday, December 25, 2023

Adele, Rich Paul's sizzling chemistry turns head: Watch

Recently, Rich Paul celebrated his 42nd birthday with his wife, Adele. As the pair had a blast in the bash, the event's snaps displaying the close bond of the duo have melted the internet's hearts.

Taking to Instagram, the sports agent shared scores of photos with his better half as their sizzling chemistry oozed goals for couples.

"Smile and enjoy life's ride, the critics will always critique what's unique," the captioned read.

The 42-year-old added, "No need to invest in the camera's flash it doesn't last, just let the dice roll, the winners circle is colored in with losses and comebacks, The weight is carried on the back of the mentally strong and God's chosen, there's wise amongst the young and the old."

Noting, "I've gone up and down and around 43 times, and what I've learned most is NEVER FOLD!!!! Thankful for all the wishes and support!"

In the meantime, Adele heaped praise on Paul's late mother for his better upbringing.

"I actually have many men in my life who I love and who love me, but in the spirit of this morning and in fear of bras being burned, I'm gonna thank their mothers and not them," she said in the acceptance speech of The Hollywood Reporter' ’s Sherry Lansing Leadership Award.

