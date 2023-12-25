 
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' sinks DC universe

Starring Jason Momoa, 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' marked the finale of the franchise

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom had one of the worst opening weekends ever for a DCEU film as it is being ripped apart by majority of the film critics.

The sequel failed to reach the low end of the estimates, which rounded up to a $32 million to $42 million opening as it garnered only $28 million.

With Christmas falling on Monday, the Jason Momoa film is expected to earn $40 million in total over the four-day holiday weekend.

Read More: Critics rip apart 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': 'Brainless film'

Even still, Wonder Woman 1984 ($16.4 million), Blue Beetle ($25 million), and The Suicide Squad ($26.2 million) all debuted with less money than this one as it joins them in the club of the worst debuts in DCEU history.

With Superman: Legacy hitting the cinemas in 2025, James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Extended Universe comes to an end with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Given its weak start and a purported $200 million budget, Daily Mail reports that the film is going to be a failure overall.

Ultimately, the film defeated Wonka that topped the box office opening in the previous weekend and dropped by 54.6% to take second place with $17.7 million.

