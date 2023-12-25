Taylor Swift's fan knocks at singer's heart with emotional video

Taylor Swift opens her heart for a Swiftie who shared her mother-daughter bond story

Taylor Swift and Swifties have a strong, unbroken bond. In one latest example, one of the fans shared that her bond with her daughter strengthened because of the pop icon.



Reacting to the emotional TikTok video, the Carolina hitmaker shared, "You just reminded me of why this year has been so special."

She continued, "I'm so moved by what you said. It reminds me of me and my mom and the memories we made at that age."

In the clip, a Tiktok user, Jenny, addressed Taylor about how she became closer to her daughter this year.

Speaking about her daughter's craze of the Grammy winner, she said that her nine-year-old "grew up" listening to the Lover crooner, adding that she "looks up to" the singer for "everything."

In 2023, the 33-year-old rocked the world with Eras Tour and, later, a film on it.

Sharing her experience of them, the single mother revealed, "We went to the movie together five times," noting that they also attended the concert multiple times.

She continued, "For my daughter to sit there and be like, 'I've had the best year with you…,'" Jenny noted.

"I just want you to know that you have changed my 'mom' heart and [you] have brought my daughter and [me] closer together."