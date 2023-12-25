 
menu
Monday, December 25, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Taylor Swift's fan knocks at singer's heart with emotional video

Taylor Swift opens her heart for a Swiftie who shared her mother-daughter bond story

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, December 25, 2023

Taylor Swift's fan knocks at singer's heart with emotional video

Taylor Swift and Swifties have a strong, unbroken bond. In one latest example, one of the fans shared that her bond with her daughter strengthened because of the pop icon.

Reacting to the emotional TikTok video, the Carolina hitmaker shared, "You just reminded me of why this year has been so special."

She continued, "I'm so moved by what you said. It reminds me of me and my mom and the memories we made at that age."

In the clip, a Tiktok user, Jenny, addressed Taylor about how she became closer to her daughter this year.

Speaking about her daughter's craze of the Grammy winner, she said that her nine-year-old "grew up" listening to the Lover crooner, adding that she "looks up to" the singer for "everything."

In 2023, the 33-year-old rocked the world with Eras Tour and, later, a film on it. 

Sharing her experience of them, the single mother revealed, "We went to the movie together five times," noting that they also attended the concert multiple times.

She continued, "For my daughter to sit there and be like, 'I've had the best year with you…,'" Jenny noted. 

"I just want you to know that you have changed my 'mom' heart and [you] have brought my daughter and [me] closer together."

Kim Kardashian showers 'overpriced' gifts on kids again this Christmas?
Kim Kardashian showers 'overpriced' gifts on kids again this Christmas?
Prince Harry branded a migraine inducing problem
Prince Harry branded a migraine inducing problem
Prince Harry receives praises for bold move on Christmas
Prince Harry receives praises for bold move on Christmas
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' sinks DC universe video
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' sinks DC universe
Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie? video
Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie?
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew join as King Charles leads royals to church on Christmas Day
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew join as King Charles leads royals to church on Christmas Day
Ariana Grande takes big step in Ethan Slater relationship
Ariana Grande takes big step in Ethan Slater relationship
Kate Middleton names three inspiring people making ‘real difference' to lives of young people
Kate Middleton names three inspiring people making ‘real difference' to lives of young people
Adele, Rich Paul's sizzling chemistry turns head: Watch
Adele, Rich Paul's sizzling chemistry turns head: Watch
Palace pushed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to exit Royal life?
Palace pushed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to exit Royal life?
Meghan Markle recalls her ‘first Christmas' with Royal family amid feud video
Meghan Markle recalls her ‘first Christmas' with Royal family amid feud
Millions react as King Charles breaks another royal tradition on Christmas
Millions react as King Charles breaks another royal tradition on Christmas