Kate Middleton is showing ‘just how limited' George's life is going to be

File Footage

Kate Middleton is allegedly starting to show her son Prince George, just how limited his future is going to be.



Claims regarding the future of the Wales children has been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece she referenced Princess Kate’s Christmas video, on the ‘gift of giving’ and said, “Watching the Princess of Wales instructing her son, helping him to begin to understand what lies ahead of him, this gentle laying out of his fate makes for uneasy viewing.”

But she also made it clear that “Fundamentally what we are witnessing here is Kate showing George how narrow and how limited his future already is.”

“I’m sure a life of service and of helping others would be incredibly rich and rewarding but it is still a life bereft of real choice and where whatever George’s actual hopes, dreams and aspirations will have to be not so much stifled as suffocated. History calls, kiddo.”