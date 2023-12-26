Meghan Markle branded ‘very vindictive' in the work she's done

Meghan Markle has just been bashed for being ‘incredibly vindictive’ in the kind of work she does

File Footage

All of these claims have been brought to light by royal commentator Kinsey Schofied.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent conversation’s with GB News.

She began her thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, by saying, “When you think of Harry and Meghan, you visualise them sitting next to Oprah Winfrey.”

“The constant complaining, the glossy Netflix billboards,” as well as their “brands are totally not comparable, despite them constantly telling us they are Princess Diana 2.0.”

Before concluding she even went as far as to accuse the duo of being “I think they seem to be very vindictive in the work that they’ve done since they’ve left the Royal Family and people aren’t stupid.”

Especially since, “when you think about the Harry and Meghan brand, you don’t think about charity work.”

In contrast, “When we think about Diana, we see the visuals of her touching the AIDS patients. We see her holding babies that were just pure bones. We see her caressing cancer patients.”

For those unversed, this comes shortly after Archewell reported their findings on 2022-2023 donations, and they estimated to have come at a loss.