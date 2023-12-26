Kate Middleton's video appearance with Prince George ‘feels forced'

Kate Middleton’s bid to show off her children helping the needy ‘feels forced’

Kate Middleton’s video for Christmas has sparked a video array of debate among experts, many of whom feel it is a ‘haunting’ look into Prince George’s future.

All of this has been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser, and she touched on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

The conversation arose once Ms Elser said, “there is one moment in this that I find a bit haunting,” in Kate Middleton’s video about the ‘gift of giving’ near Christmas.

It comes towards the end of the ‘film’ when Kate, with her arms around George’s shoulders, says to him, “You can see how rewarding this work is, knowing that you’re helping out others” to which the ten-year-old gets out a perfunctory ‘yeah’.”

“The prince hardly seems rapt and the moment feels forced, the princess’ expounding of this particular detail as pointed as great-great-great-Grandfather England’s go-to sabre. (That’s what the late Queen called her grandfather George V.)”

“Because this is it for the kid. Forever. For the next 90 years. What plays out in this “film” is what George’s entire life will be like – him turning up, day after day after day, for decades, walking into strange rooms, making nice with slightly over awed charity workers and do gooders, all the while very much on show.”