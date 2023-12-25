King Charles talks 'tragic' war times and 'Jesus' on Christmas: Watch

 
Monday, December 25, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 25, 2023

King Charles is painstakingly talking about conflict around the world in his second Christmas broadcast as the monarch.

The 75-year-old turned spoke about some pivotal Jesus sayings as he urged the world to adopt compassion against one another.

A part of the speech has now been shared at the Royal Family official Instagram handle.

Quoting the King, the caption read: "At a time of increasingly tragic conflict around the World, I pray that we can also do all in our power to protect each other. The words of Jesus seem more than ever relevant: ‘do to others as you would have them do to you.’"

It added: "Such values are universal, drawing together our Abrahamic family of religions, and other belief systems, across the Commonwealth and wider world. They remind us to imagine ourselves in the shoes of our neighbours, and to seek their good as we would our own.”

The caption continued: "Today, in his annual Christmas Broadcast, His Majesty has spoken of compassion for others."

