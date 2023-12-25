Taylor Swift was seen cheering Travis on in his game against Las Vegas Raiders

Taylor Swift ditches Christmas for Travis Kelce's game

Taylor Swift is celebrating Christmas in an unconventional way this year as she cheers on Travis Kelce on the holiday.

The 34 year-old pop star was seen at the Arrowhead Stadium on Monday at Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

For the match, Taylor rocked a plaid skirt and a cashmere bomber jacket over a festive red sweater. She completed the look with her signature red lipstick and a black bow in her hair.

Page Six reports that she arrived at the stadium in a golf cart with a man dressed as Santa Claus tailing behind her while ringing a big bell.

To cheer on Travis, the Lover crooner sat in the VIP suite wearing a Santa hat with his jersey number 87 on the fur trim.

Last week, an insider told the outlet that Taylor plans on spending both Christmas and New Year’s Eve in Kansas City with Travis who has a game on both the holidays.

“She’ll for sure be at the games,” the source claimed.

The couple got together after the tight end expressed his interest in Taylor when he attended her Eras Tour concert in July. He said during his podcast New Heights episode that he wants to give Taylor his phone number.

In her recent interview with Time magazine, the Daylight songstress revealed that they “started hanging out right after” his public confession.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she shared.