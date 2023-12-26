Queen Camilla sister reveals why King Charles finds 'rock' in wife

Queen Camilla's sister talks about her life with King Charles

Queen Camilla has helped husband King Charles through thick and thin, says her sister.

Annabel Elliot sat in for a new BBC documentary as she commented upon her sister and brother-in-law and their lasting love.



Ms Elliot said: "She is his rock, and I can't actually emphasise that enough. She is somebody who is completely loyal, and she isn't somebody who has huge highs and lows."



She adds: "He brings to her everything, I'm not talking about all of this but you know he has such a knowledge and interest in so many different things which she wouldn't really have been open to, if she hadn't met him. They are their yin and yang really, they really are polar opposites, but it works brilliantly."



Meanwhile, Lady Lansdowne says: "...whether they've sort of had to fight to get there, or whether it's just because they've been through a lot together...it's made them have a really strong bond."

