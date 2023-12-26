 
menu
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Taylor Swift ties Elvis Presley's record with 67 weeks atop album charts

Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday slipped to the second position, while Michael Buble's Christmas ascended to fourth

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Taylor Swift ties Elvis Presleys record with 67 weeks atop album charts
Taylor Swift ties Elvis Presley's record with 67 weeks atop album charts 

Taylor Swift, an acclaimed pop sensation known for her chart-topping hits has extended her reign on the Billboard 200 album charts, securing her fourth non-consecutive week at the summit. 

The 34-year-old songstress reclaimed the top spot with 1989 (Taylor's Version), also maintaining its dominance for eight consecutive weeks on the Australian ARIA charts.

According to Billboard, Swift's chart prowess doesn't end there; she boasts three albums in the top 10 simultaneously, with Midnights and Lover claiming the third and seventh positions.

Notably, Swift has tied the legendary Elvis Presley's record, marking her 67th week atop the album charts for a solo artist. 

However, she still trails behind The Beatles, who hold the record with an astounding 132 weeks.

1989 (Taylor's Version) witnessed a resurgence, climbing from the second spot, fueled by a 25% surge in sales, possibly attributed to holiday promotions. 

The album initially topped the charts in November before making a triumphant return in December.

In the wider musical landscape, Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday slipped to the second position, while Michael Buble's Christmas ascended to fourth. 

Noteworthy comebacks include Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song and Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas, the latter making its holiday return to the top 10 after 29 years.

This achievement marks the sixth consecutive season that Carey's festive classic has revisited the Billboard album charts, adding a touch of nostalgia to the year-end musical landscape.

King Charles extends olive branch to Harry and Meghan on Christmas Day
King Charles extends olive branch to Harry and Meghan on Christmas Day
Queen Camilla sister reveals why King Charles finds 'rock' in wife
Queen Camilla sister reveals why King Charles finds 'rock' in wife
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to 'stop' chasing Hollywood: 'Year of redemption'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to 'stop' chasing Hollywood: 'Year of redemption'
Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' tops Spotify charts again
Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' tops Spotify charts again
Kate Middleton's selling 'Windsor' better than ‘salesmen on commission'
Kate Middleton's selling 'Windsor' better than ‘salesmen on commission'
Kate Middleton's video appearance with Prince George ‘feels forced'
Kate Middleton's video appearance with Prince George ‘feels forced'
George Clooney still in disbelief over Amal Clooney marriage
George Clooney still in disbelief over Amal Clooney marriage
'Bridgerton' season 3 first look photos reveal new actress in key role
'Bridgerton' season 3 first look photos reveal new actress in key role
Mark Wahlberg expresses gratitude for 14-year successful marriage
Mark Wahlberg expresses gratitude for 14-year successful marriage
Kardashians lip sync and slay in dazzling Christmas outfits - watch
Kardashians lip sync and slay in dazzling Christmas outfits - watch
Meghan Markle branded ‘very vindictive' in the work she's done video
Meghan Markle branded ‘very vindictive' in the work she's done
Kanye West returns to Instagram to promote 'Vultures'
Kanye West returns to Instagram to promote 'Vultures'