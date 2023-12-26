Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday slipped to the second position, while Michael Buble's Christmas ascended to fourth

Taylor Swift ties Elvis Presley's record with 67 weeks atop album charts

Taylor Swift, an acclaimed pop sensation known for her chart-topping hits has extended her reign on the Billboard 200 album charts, securing her fourth non-consecutive week at the summit.

The 34-year-old songstress reclaimed the top spot with 1989 (Taylor's Version), also maintaining its dominance for eight consecutive weeks on the Australian ARIA charts.

According to Billboard, Swift's chart prowess doesn't end there; she boasts three albums in the top 10 simultaneously, with Midnights and Lover claiming the third and seventh positions.

Notably, Swift has tied the legendary Elvis Presley's record, marking her 67th week atop the album charts for a solo artist.

However, she still trails behind The Beatles, who hold the record with an astounding 132 weeks.

1989 (Taylor's Version) witnessed a resurgence, climbing from the second spot, fueled by a 25% surge in sales, possibly attributed to holiday promotions.

The album initially topped the charts in November before making a triumphant return in December.

In the wider musical landscape, Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday slipped to the second position, while Michael Buble's Christmas ascended to fourth.

Noteworthy comebacks include Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song and Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas, the latter making its holiday return to the top 10 after 29 years.

This achievement marks the sixth consecutive season that Carey's festive classic has revisited the Billboard album charts, adding a touch of nostalgia to the year-end musical landscape.