Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' tops Spotify charts again

In a festive turn of events, Mariah Carey has clinched the top spot on Spotify's holiday charts once again with her timeless hit, All I Want for Christmas Is You.

The 54-year-old pop sensation, currently enjoying the holiday season in Aspen, learned that her perennial favourite has been streamed a whopping 23,701,697 times on Spotify this year, surpassing last year's record.

This victory follows Mariah's reign as the Christmas number one on the Billboard Holiday 100, where she spent a remarkable 59 weeks at the top.

According to Daily Mail, however, the Queen of Christmas briefly yielded her throne to Brenda Lee's Rockin Around the Christmas Tree this year, marking Lee's first chart-topping success in six decades.



In a gracious response, Mariah sent flowers and a sweet note to Brenda Lee, congratulating her on the historic achievement.

Meanwhile, Mariah's visit to Washington, DC included the induction of All I Want For Christmas Is You into the National Recording Registry, a trip to the Oval Office where she and her children met President Joe Biden, and the release of a new video featuring behind-the-scenes footage and fan lip-syncing.

While other artists like Ariana Grande made a notable impact with Santa Tell Me entering the Billions Club, Mariah Carey continues to dominate the holiday music scene with her enduring Christmas anthem.