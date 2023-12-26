 
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Hugh Jackman gets too close to Christmas tree, warned by security

Hugh Jackman, an acclaimed Hollywood actor, famously known for his role as Wolverine, celebrated his first holiday season in nearly three decades without his longtime partner, Deborra-Lee Furness. 

The 55-year-old Australian actor, known for his roles in blockbuster films, decided to embrace the single life with a solo adventure in New York City.

According to Daily Mail, Jackman, undeterred by his recent divorce announcement in September, woke up early on Christmas morning to experience the magic of the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Taking to social media, he shared a festive New York secret, recommending an early morning visit to avoid the crowds. 

However, the actor's excursion took an unexpected turn when he ventured too close to the tree and received a gentle admonishment from security.

Despite the hiccup, Jackman maintained a positive attitude, smiling as he explored the holiday decorations donned in a puffer coat and tan knit beanie. 

The night before Christmas, he shared a snapshot on Instagram Stories, showcasing a relaxed evening at a restaurant with longtime friend Pat Schoenfeld. 

The two have been close for years, attending numerous Broadway shows together.

Jackman's divorce from Furness, his wife of 27 years, shocked fans, but the actor seems to be navigating the holiday season with grace, expressing gratitude and love for the past shared decades in a joint statement with Furness. 

The couple, who tied the knot in 1996 and adopted two children during their marriage, emphasized that family remains their highest priority as they embark on separate journeys of personal growth.

