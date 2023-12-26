She expressed feeling lighter and more positive lately, declaring herself the happiest version of herself

Shannen Doherty rings in the new year with gratitude amidst cancer battle

Shannen Doherty, the Beverly Hills and 90210 star, has recently opened up about her journey on the Christmas Day episode of her podcast, Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty.

The 52-year-old actress, who has been battling cancer for the past eight years, expressed her gratitude for spending the holidays with loved ones who stood by her through thick and thin.

Doherty, diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and later revealed Stage 4 breast cancer in 2020, shared her triumph over health struggles during the podcast.

Remarkably, she scheduled her cancer infusions to ensure recovery for a joyous Christmas celebration.

Reflecting on a turbulent year marked by health issues and personal struggles, including a separation and subsequent divorce from ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko, Doherty found a silver lining.

Despite the challenges, she expressed feeling lighter and more positive lately, declaring herself the happiest version of herself.

As 2023 draws to a close, Shannen Doherty shared her optimism for the future, stating that the year is ending well and her heart is opening back up.

Looking ahead, she believes that the coming year will be beautiful.