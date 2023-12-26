Miley Cyrus left fans disappointed after claiming she does not want to tour again earlier this year

Miley Cyrus in talks to return to stage after vowing to never tour again: Report

Miley Cyrus seems to have rediscover her love for performing on-stage just months after claiming she does not want to tour again.



The Flowers hitmaker is said to be in talks for a Las Vegas residency following the success of her album Endless Summer Vacation.

According to a report published by The Sun, the singer “hates” live on the road but “still loves” to perform on-stage for her loved ones and fans.

A tipster close to the situation revealed that bosses at MSG who own The Sphere, are going to great lengths to convince Cyrus to make her “Sin City debut.”

“Miley has been in talks about making her Sin City debut for quite some time,” they revealed. “She initially declined an offer from MSG but while she hates life on the road, she still loves being on stage.”

“Talks resumed recently after a higher offer was put on the table,” the insider added.

“One of the problems bosses have is that because they paid so much for U2, other artists have taken notice and are digging their heels in when it comes to their fees.”

Clarifying her stance on never intending to tour again, Cyrus penned on X (formerly Twitter), “For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever.”

“Even if I don’t see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart,” the Disney alum added.

“This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans & everything to do with I simply don’t want to get ready in a locker room,” she continued. “Which is the reality of life on the road.”