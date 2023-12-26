Kanye West making sure his voice is never censored again with major move

Kanye West diverts attention from Bianca Censori split rumours with ‘controversial’ next move

File Footage

Kanye West is “secretly” planning a shocking career move amid controversy surrounding his relationship with wife, Bianca Censori.



The controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, reportedly wants to launch his own “news channel” so that his voice would never be censored again.

As reported by The Sun, Kanye, who was previously married to reality TV megastar, Kim Kardashian, is very ambitious about his own channel.

The publication suggested that the rapper must have decided to set up the channel after broadcasters refused to give him air time following his anti-Semitic comments last year.

A tipster close to the situation told the publication, “Ye is hugely ambitious but even his inner circle were shocked by these plans.”

“He is convinced it could be a huge success if he does it the right way and his team have secretly been working on it for months.

“Ye’s plan is to give people something different than they get from the mainstream,” they added. “It would be launched in the States but his fans could tune in from anywhere around the world.”

“Ye is really invested in this project and has a team testing the production daily. If he manages to pull this off it has the potential to become absolutely massive.”