Tuesday, December 26, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles' Christmas message 'undermines' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

There are claims King Charles snubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his Christmas message

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Royal expert Angela Levin, the major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has expressed her views on how King Charles Christmas message 'undermines' the royal couple.

Speaking to GB News, the royal author said, “It’s wrong that Harry and Meghan keep saying the Royal Family is out of date and old-fashioned.”

The publication shared Angela’s video remarks on its X, formerly Twitter handle, with caption: “@AngelaLevin1 on how the King's Christmas message undermines the Sussexes.”

She said, “Charles is very modern!”

Angela also gave her thoughts on the King’s Christmas address, and the exclusion of reference to Harry and Meghan.

The royal commentator said, “I was feeling quite sorry for him… He was really trying to be accepted.”

As the monarch did not mention his younger son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle in his Christmas Day address, the New York Post published a story titled, “King Charles snubs Harry and Meghan in Christmas message.”

