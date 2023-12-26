Prince Harry could use his ‘charitable events' to fix reputation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's lives made worse after magazine labelled them 'biggest losers in Hollywood'

File Footage

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have fallen from grace and their reputation was further damaged after a leading magazine branded them “the two of the biggest losers in Hollywood.”



Adding to it, their alleged pal, Omid Scobie, unintentionally hurt their image them after he attacked the Royal family in his book, Endgame, royal expert Gareth Russell claimed.

Speaking with GB News, the royal author said the explosive book "came at quite a bad time for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.”

ALSO READ: Omid Scobie makes matters worse for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

However, he shared an advice with the couple to fix their reputation, suggesting that they highlight their philanthropic efforts to promote their positive image.

"I would imagine, perhaps, more of a pivot towards the charitable events that Prince Harry has done so well, and those the Duchess of Sussex has expressed an interest in. It has to look less about them,” he said.

"The Sussexes' critics have said that the majority of their attention seems to be on rebutting stories like whether or not they were invited to the Duke of Westminster's wedding, rather than engaging in more positive stories.

ALSO READ: Prince William, Kate Middleton fear Prince Louis will become next Prince Harry

"So I would imagine if the Sussexes return to their charities with the focus they've shown before and to other projects, 2024 could be a year where they help turn around some of the public opinion for them.

"But I do think it has to be a different tactic going forward than what we've seen in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023."