Courtney Cox reunites with childhood friend on Christmas

Courtney Cox surprises fans by mending ties with a global face on Christmas after grieving the loss of Matthew Perry

The Friends actress Courtney Cox is still healing from the loss of her co-star and friend Matthew Perry, who left the world mourning on 28th of October.

Processing this absence of a dear friend, she has also taken initiatives to fix her past relationships, which were marred during her early years.

The Scream actress shared some rare then-and-now pictures with Santa Claus while embracing the Christmas vibes.

The American filmmaker revealed to her 11.9 million Instagram followers that she and the white-bearded man had some ‘beef’ when she was a child.

In the shared montage, Courtney recounted her childhood days of celebrating the Christmas festivities.

She made hilarious remarks by captioning the post as well and said, “We weren’t talking that year…but we’re on good terms now Happy holidays everyone!”



In her old picture, baby Courtney, who was clad in a cream pink romper, seemed annoyed by Santa Claus’s presence. Despite the old beef, the newest snap featured the 59-year old actress looking like she's “on good terms” with Santa’s doll as she hugged her estranged friend.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after Courtney honored Friends husband Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing by saying, “ I miss you every day” in a post on social media last month.