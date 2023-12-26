 
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Mason Hughes

‘The Bear' star Jeremy White Allen gets honest about S3

Jeremy White Allen reveals upcoming season 3 of 'The Bear' will match the season one environment settings

Mason Hughes

One of the hit FX shows, The Bear's upcoming season 3 has generated much hype. Weighing in on the new season, the lead actor Jeremy White Allen revealed its environment settings will be similar to season one.

In a chat with Variety, The Iron Claw star compared his working method for season one and second. “We all did a lot of preparation before the first season. I went to culinary school and I spent a lot of time in restaurants and stuff."

Noting, "And then, for the second season, so much of it was about putting the restaurant together, so there wasn’t that much cooking.”

He then added, “But now, in the third season, I think we’re going to go back to that functioning kitchen atmosphere that we had in the first.”

For the new season, Jimmy shared, “I do know in January I’m going to spend a fair amount of time getting together with some chefs. There’ll be a menu set, I believe, that’s going to be for the restaurant in the third season.”

Adding, “And I know that I’m going to start putting together that menu with different chefs and cooking and just trying to get prepared to do more of that stuff on camera.”

