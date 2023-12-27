Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's last Christmas with Royals was a ploy

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made leaving 'obvious' in final Christmas with Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's final Christmas with the Royal Family was largely staged, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex and his Duchess hid their pain and tension with the Family as they walked together with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, body language expert Judi James said: "There were subtle but powerful underlying clues that the rift between the two couples was anything but just a rumour here." However, she said it wasn't "obvious" that Harry and Meghan would later be leaving the Royal Family.

"In fact the opposite looked true," the expert said. She explained: "This had all the hallmarks of being a planned, choreographed 'denial' pose of the kind celebrity couples adopt when there are rumours of a marriage breakdown. At the time it was assumed that it was Kate and Meghan who had the beef and so the job of looking as though they could play together nicely seemed to have been placed firmly in poor Kate's lap."

Speaking about the brother's, Judi said: "William and Harry had no eye contact and no connection at all here. While the cameras were obsessed with Kate and Meghan's body language together the frost between the two brothers barely got a mention though because they were still seen as an unbreakable sibling double act.



"Kate's smile as she chatted to Meghan looked very complex for a woman who normally performs uncomplicated, pitch-perfect smiles. We can see a double puckering of her cheek, suggesting her muscles were battling to produce a mouth smile that might have been in conflict with her inner emotions," she concluded.