Prince William loving hand 'shrugged' by Kate Middleton on Christmas show?

Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William and Kate Middleton appear for BBC's special 'A Berry Royal Christmas

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton were seemingly spotted in a turf during one of their recent Christmas shows.

The couple graced their presence for BBC's special 'A Berry Royal Christmas' this week where they also spoke about their Christmas traditions.

During the show, Prince William was spotted extending his hand to keep on Kate's shoulder as a sign of affection. To the audience's surprise, Kate was quick to shrug away and avoid the affection.

However, late in the same show, Kate praised William's culinary skills when it came to preparing breakfasts and spaghetti bolognese.



