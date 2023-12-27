 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Melanie Walker

Shakira's hometown honors her with touching artwork

Shakira, born and raised in Barranquilla, Colombia, celebrated the gesture on her social media

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Shakira's hometown honors her with touching artwork

Shakira is truly touched by a recent heartfelt gesture by her home country.

The 46 year-old popstar recently took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of her bronze statue placed in the singer's hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia.

The artwork, created by artist Yino Márques, commemorates Shakira's famous dance move in her all-time 2005 hit Hips Don’t Lie.

She shared a carousel of pictures from the scene and penned a caption by explaining every snap in a one-liner.

Keeping a picture of her parents William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia Ripoll Torrado as the album cover, Shakira wrote: “It makes me happy to share this with my parents and especially my mother on her birthday,” adding heart emojis.

The second picture was just a solo shot of the 21-foot statue whereas the third picture included Shakira’s parents again posing with the Mayor of Barranquilla.

“This is too much for my little heart,” Shakira wrote of a dedicated note inscription below the statue which paid her life and career a moving homage.

Written in Spanish, the note read: “A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses and bare feet that march for the good of childhood and humanity.”

Lastly, the final picture captured a candid moment between William and the mayor, with Shakira’s brother standing beside him.

