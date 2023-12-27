Shakira, born and raised in Barranquilla, Colombia, celebrated the gesture on her social media

Shakira's hometown honors her with touching artwork

Shakira is truly touched by a recent heartfelt gesture by her home country.

The 46 year-old popstar recently took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of her bronze statue placed in the singer's hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia.

The artwork, created by artist Yino Márques, commemorates Shakira's famous dance move in her all-time 2005 hit Hips Don’t Lie.

She shared a carousel of pictures from the scene and penned a caption by explaining every snap in a one-liner.

Keeping a picture of her parents William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia Ripoll Torrado as the album cover, Shakira wrote: “It makes me happy to share this with my parents and especially my mother on her birthday,” adding heart emojis.

The second picture was just a solo shot of the 21-foot statue whereas the third picture included Shakira’s parents again posing with the Mayor of Barranquilla.

“This is too much for my little heart,” Shakira wrote of a dedicated note inscription below the statue which paid her life and career a moving homage.

Written in Spanish, the note read: “A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses and bare feet that march for the good of childhood and humanity.”

Lastly, the final picture captured a candid moment between William and the mayor, with Shakira’s brother standing beside him.