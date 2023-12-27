 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Mason Hughes

Dolly Parton melts internet heart before Christmas

Dolly Parton makes her cancer-stricken fan wish come true as the conversation clip was posted online

Mason Hughes

For Dolly Parton, fans are everything. The country musician doubled down on her bond with them by visiting one cancer patient whose bucket list included meeting with the megastar.

Thus, the Jolene singer made Utah resident Le Grand's wish come true before Christmas.

Speaking to NBC affiliate KSL, he shared, "She sang a song, put my name in the song. I feel like I'm immortal now," adding, "That was really cool. It made me feel good."

"I'm just happy to know that I've got a fan that devoted and that I've had a chance to watch that journey all these years," the 77-year-old added.

Meanwhile, the clip was posted on the internet where the veteran singer addressed her fan as "LG."

Giving a peek inside his joy, Le Grand's wife told People, "We've been flying above the silver lining for days."

She continued, "Out of the 11 items [on the list], we thought Dolly would be the impossible, but true to Dolly form, she once again reminds the world that dreams really do come true."

