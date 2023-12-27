 
menu
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Timothee Chalamet spotted attending Kardashians' Christmas Eve bash

Timothee Chalamet appears to have joined ladylove Kylie Jenner at Kardashians’ Christmas Eve bash

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Timothee Chalamet spotted attending Kardashians’ Christmas Eve bash
Timothee Chalamet spotted attending Kardashians’ Christmas Eve bash

Timothee Chalamet was spotted in a picture from the Kardashians’ 2023 Christmas Eve party after it was speculated that the Wonka actor was not in attendance.

The Hollywood star was seen in the background of a photo from the bash shared by Travis Barker’s son Landon Barker on Snapchat.

Chalamet was standing behind the Blink-182 drummer in the photo dropped by Barker, chatting with the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

It is pertinent to note that none of the Kardashian – Jenner family member shared any photograph of the actor on their respective social media accounts.

It was speculated back in April that Chalamet was seeing Jenner but their romance was not confirmed till they were spotted packed on PDA while attending Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles.

According to a report by People Magazine, Jenner is "incredibly happy" with Chalamet and calls him “her boyfriend.”

A tipster close to the couple said Chalamet “is very supportive of her career and she of his,” adding, “They both try to attend important events for each other."

"Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused. Her family loves him,” the source said of Jenner, adding that Chalamet is perfect partner for her.

Blac Chyna, Tyga devise strict NDA over son's baptism
Blac Chyna, Tyga devise strict NDA over son's baptism
Kim Kardashian is going bald? video
Kim Kardashian is going bald?
Prince Harry misses spending Christmas with Prince William, King Charles?
Prince Harry misses spending Christmas with Prince William, King Charles?
Kourtney Kardashian embraces postpartum with THIS wardrobe hack
Kourtney Kardashian embraces postpartum with THIS wardrobe hack
Jennifer Aniston values life after Matthew Perry's sudden death
Jennifer Aniston values life after Matthew Perry's sudden death
Was Lee Sun-kyun guilty of substance abuse?
Was Lee Sun-kyun guilty of substance abuse?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's feud with royal family won't end in 2024?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's feud with royal family won't end in 2024?
'Saltburn' draws eyeballs for major plot hole video
'Saltburn' draws eyeballs for major plot hole
Dolly Parton melts internet heart before Christmas video
Dolly Parton melts internet heart before Christmas
Tom Cruise's hidden trait laid bare by co-star
Tom Cruise's hidden trait laid bare by co-star
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's parents finally meet video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's parents finally meet
Mariah Carey's love life gets key update after 'split' video
Mariah Carey's love life gets key update after 'split'