Timothee Chalamet spotted attending Kardashians’ Christmas Eve bash

Timothee Chalamet was spotted in a picture from the Kardashians’ 2023 Christmas Eve party after it was speculated that the Wonka actor was not in attendance.



The Hollywood star was seen in the background of a photo from the bash shared by Travis Barker’s son Landon Barker on Snapchat.

Chalamet was standing behind the Blink-182 drummer in the photo dropped by Barker, chatting with the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

It is pertinent to note that none of the Kardashian – Jenner family member shared any photograph of the actor on their respective social media accounts.

It was speculated back in April that Chalamet was seeing Jenner but their romance was not confirmed till they were spotted packed on PDA while attending Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles.

According to a report by People Magazine, Jenner is "incredibly happy" with Chalamet and calls him “her boyfriend.”

A tipster close to the couple said Chalamet “is very supportive of her career and she of his,” adding, “They both try to attend important events for each other."

"Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused. Her family loves him,” the source said of Jenner, adding that Chalamet is perfect partner for her.