South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun was under police investigation for abusing illegal drugs

Was Lee Sun-kyun guilty of substance abuse?

Lee Sun-kyun was under heavy scrutiny in the days leading to his untimely demise on December 27.

The Parasite actor was found dead on Wednesday morning after his actress wife Jeon Hye-jin found a note similar to a suicide message written by him.

After she informed the police, emergency services discovered a car in a Seoul park where Lee sat unconscious, with a charcoal briquette next to him.

In October, the 48 year-old actor made a heartbreaking statement when he was on his way to an Incheon police station to meet with the investigators.

"I sincerely apologise for causing great disappointment to many people by being involved in such an unpleasant incident. I feel sorry for my family, which is enduring such difficult pain at this moment,” he told the reporters.

Read More: 'Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun faced major setbacks during his final days

Lee was under police investigation for allegedly abusing marijuana and an unknown substance, which a hostess at a bar claimed was ketamine.

The South Korean actor told the police, “I inhaled using a straw through my nose but thought it was a sleeping pill. I had no idea it was a drug."

Moreover, they stated that the hostess, being named as “A”, tricked him into taking drugs.

Whereas, hostess A made contradictory claims and said: “I saw Lee Sun-kyun inhale ketamine powder using a straw. I mentioned ketamine to him and he seemed curious, so I got it for him and he used it."

However, Lee had passed three of the drug tests and was constantly insisting the Drug Crime Investigation Unit of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency to run a lie detector test between the two parties as well.