Kourtney Kardashian embraces postpartum with THIS wardrobe hack

Kourtney Kardashian added more to her postpartum lessons and hacks.
The 44 year-old reality TV star, who welcomed her baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker with Travis Barker last month, flaunted her holiday look on social media.
Embracing her mommy-self, Kourtney rocked a black bodysuit with a long fur coat and wrote on her Instagram account: “When not much in the closet fits yet and the b***** are filled with milk - throw on a cozy coat.”
She further completed her Christmas Eve look with high heels, a ponytail, and jewelry pieces.
Sister Khloe Kardashian hyped her up and commented: “When you're a baddie no matter what."
Lately, Kourtney has been offering sneak-peeks to her fans into post-baby life as she has been hitting the gym to get back in shape.
"Doing the most important job in the world... being a mommy. Keeping my baby alive, on-demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing foods," she wrote on a video of running on a treadmill.
She added with a Christmas tune playing in the background: “Taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill when I can sneak them in, along with my walks outside in the stroller. Be kind to yourself.”