Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Melanie Walker

Kourtney Kardashian embraces postpartum with THIS wardrobe hack

In November, Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her first son with Travis Barker

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian added more to her postpartum lessons and hacks.

The 44 year-old reality TV star, who welcomed her baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker with Travis Barker last month, flaunted her holiday look on social media.

Embracing her mommy-self, Kourtney rocked a black bodysuit with a long fur coat and wrote on her Instagram account: “When not much in the closet fits yet and the b***** are filled with milk - throw on a cozy coat.”

She further completed her Christmas Eve look with high heels, a ponytail, and jewelry pieces.

Sister Khloe Kardashian hyped her up and commented: “When you're a baddie no matter what." 

Lately, Kourtney has been offering sneak-peeks to her fans into post-baby life as she has been hitting the gym to get back in shape.

"Doing the most important job in the world... being a mommy. Keeping my baby alive, on-demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing foods," she wrote on a video of running on a treadmill.

She added with a Christmas tune playing in the background: “Taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill when I can sneak them in, along with my walks outside in the stroller. Be kind to yourself.”

